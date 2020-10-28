Harold Lewis Bowers
East Wenatchee, WA
Harold Lewis Bowers passed away in his home, with his loving wife, Catherine, at his side on October 22, 2020. Harold was born on April 26, 1925, in Vancouver, B.C., to Charles and Martha Bowers. The family moved to a ranch in Mazama, WA, in 1927. He joined the U.S. Army and served his country in Japan. Upon his return, he worked at the ranch and met the love of his life, Catherine Remsberg. They married on March 1, 1958. He welcomed Catherine’s two small children, Steve and Carol, and together, they had two daughters, Julie and Brenda.
Harold worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Twisp, Early Winters, and Winthrop, WA, Ranger Stations. He finished his career at Winthrop, as the head of the trails department, in the National Forest and Pasayten Wilderness. He wanted nothing to do with those darn computers! After retirement, he and Catherine enjoyed many years of fishing, hunting, and traveling with friends and family. They eventually moved to East Wenatchee, WA, and began wintering in Yuma, AZ. They enjoyed many winters there with good friends and family. He was a fly tyer and a skilled woodworker, who made many beautiful pieces of furniture. He made countless wood board games, that many family and friends enjoy. We will miss his dry sense of humor. He was stubborn and funny, sometimes at the same time.
Harold was preceded in death by his infant sister; parents; and brother, Donald. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, of 62 years; daughters: Julie (Bob) Hatch, and Brenda (Darryl) Groenen; and step-children: Steve McKinney and Carol McKinney; grandchildren: Breanne (Corey) Murphy, Brooke Hatch, Garrett Groenen, Jared Groenen, and Katrina Gemmer; and four great-grandchildren: Kiera, Brenden, Alexis, and Paige.
Special thanks to his daughter and our sister, Brenda, who has been there in his declining years, helping to care for them and their garden, which they so loved. Thank you so much for all the love and care you have given to them.
Please send your condolences and cards to our dear mother, Catherine.
At his request, there will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted in arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.