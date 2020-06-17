Harold "Ray" Hendrickson
Leavenworth, WA
Harold "Ray" Hendrickson peacefully passed away on April 22, 2020. Ray was born on November 17, 1938, in Plymouth, IL. Ray served four years in the U.S. Army.
He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Norma Jean Hendrickson; one son, Leo Hendrickson; two grandchildren, Megan E. and Aaron J. Hendrickson; one brother, Duane Hendrickson. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
