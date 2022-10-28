Harper Marie Carnahan
December 2, 2017 – October 8, 2022
Harper Marie Carnahan was born on December 2, 2017. Harper's life was short, but her impact was big. She was born with a severe heart defect that ultimately took her life at just four years old, on October 8, 2022. She never let her health hold her back, she never complained, always smiled, always laughed. Harper loved to make cookies with her mom, go swimming with her dad, and go down Grandma's slide. Harper attended Wee Wildcats Preschool, and never missed any opportunity to talk about her classmates and teachers.
The hole that Harper has left in our lives is large. There is a void that can never be replaced. We miss her dearly and can't wait to see her again. We take comfort in knowing that she is free, free of all the doctor's appointments and medical equipment.
We love you, Harper. You have taught us so much about life, death, love and resilience. You are so strong. You are so brave. We are so proud of you.
Harper is survived by her mom and dad, Kelsey and Brandon Carnahan; grandparents: Cindy and Greg Pennington, Hen Carnahan, Denise Cooper and Farhad Vira; great-grandmothers: Judy Cooper and Roberta Carnahan; aunt, Kylee Vira; uncle, Adam Burnett; cousins: Adalee Burnett and Owen Burnett; uncles: Kody and Dan Carnahan; and aunt, Irish Carnahan. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Anne and Everett Fenton, J.B. Carnahan, and William Cooper.
A Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Dr., Cashmere, WA, on November 13, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Celebrant Kate Wallace Johnson, officiating. All those who were impacted by Harper's life are welcome to join. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
