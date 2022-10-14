Harriet C. Colwell
January 3, 1950 – October 9, 2022
Harriet C. Colwell, 72, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away October 9, 2022, after a two and a half year fight with cancer. She was born in Anacortes, WA, January 3, 1950. She joined her parents, Harry and Catherin Outland, and sister, Helen, on the family farm above Deception Pass on Fidalgo Island, WA. On the farm, she learned the work ethic she carried all through life.
After graduating from Anacortes High School in 1968, Skagit Valley Community College in 1970, and WSU (Go Cougs), in 1973, she moved to the Tri City area to work for the Soil Conservation Service. It was there she met her husband of 47 years, Steve Colwell.
They were blessed with two children: son John (Kim) of Stafford, VA, and daughter, Catherine Colwell of Ellensburg, WA.
Harriet went back to school in 1988, to become a nurse, graduating in 1993, as an RN. She worked various places in Skagit County, until starting at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA, in 1995. She spent her entire career there in the Inpatient Rehab Department; a job she loved.
After retirement in 2012, she and Steve moved to Wenatchee, WA, to work with his brother, Rob, on the family cherry orchards. Before and after retirement, she and Steve made many trips to her favorite spot on earth, Lincoln City, OR.
The family would like to thank the Confluence Home Health team for the help and kindness shown to her; to Colonial Vista Rehabilitation Center, the most caring, giving and thoughtful staff I've ever met! The doctors, nurses, aides, and Pastor Scott at Central Washington Hospital; the tenderness, compassion, you showed us goes a long way toward healing in a difficult time.
