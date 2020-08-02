Harriet Lynn Overman
June 16, 1953 – August 22, 2019
Aurora, CO
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Harriet Lynn left us unexpectedly for her eternal home, on August 22, 2019, when she died of a cardiac arrest. It will soon be one year since my beautiful sister took flight for her heavenly home and so it was fitting that we honor her on Sister's Day, with this memorial. Now, she is our Angel and has reunited with many loved ones that went before her. She was living in Aurora, CO, at the time of her death, after being reunited with the love of her life, Darrel Overman. Harriet was born June 16, 1953, in Ontario, OR, to Lois and Harry Barnett. She was the first of three children. Her parents moved from Payette, ID, to Boise, ID when she was two years old, where she attended schools until she was 16. She then relocated to Atwood, CO, to live with her sister, Peggy, and family. While living in Colorado, she met her true love, Darrel Overman, when she was just 19 years old and they were married. From their marriage, she was blessed with two step-children: Christine and Adam, and soon after her second beautiful daughter, Kathy, was born. Harriet moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to her siblings, Marilyn and James, and lived there, until 2018. She worked in various retail stores in Wenatchee, as well as a short time at Central Washington Hospital, before her final position at Walmart, which she loved and retired from, after 20 years, in 2017. She made many great friends and loved making people smile there, with her attire that she would wear for the holidays. She was affectionately known as the “hat lady”, at the Wenatchee Wild hockey games, for her enthusiastic support of the team. She loved celebrating as she attended many of their games. Harriet had many talents. She was always working on crafts to give to her family and friends. She knitted, crocheted, embroidered, beaded, and made many beautiful things to share with those she loved. Harriet loved animals and had many cats and dogs as pets over the years. Another one of her favorite things was visiting the ocean beaches in Oregon and Washington. She loved collecting seashells and rocks that she would find on her visits to the ocean. Harriet enjoyed getting together with her family in Wenatchee, whom she loved very much, and was happiest during those times. When she relocated to Aurora, in 2017, she was able to reconnect with her Colorado family and had many special times with them, before suddenly leaving this earth. Those are sweet memories, that we hold onto now as we grieve her leaving this life with us, but we are thankful she is now with her heavenly family members.
Life is not the same without our sweet, Harriet. She was a mother, grandmother, partner, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves behind daughters: Chrissy Raney (Marty) and Kathy Sorenson (Shane); son, Adam Overman; five grandchildren: Mariah, Darrel, Sean, Shyla, and Sydney; two great-grandchildren; loving partner, Darrel Overman; sisters: Peggy DeCoopman, Marilyn Brincat (Manny); special friend and “sister”, Jan Kaiser; niece, Deb Richards Neal (Lawrence); nephews: Rick, Troy, Dan, Nehemiah, Trenton, Brad; and her many Wenatchee Wild and Walmart friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and one brother, Mike Greenwood.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, when it is safer to be together. Harriet would want us to live, love, and laugh, as she did so well. We will love and miss you forever and always, Harriet; may you rest in peace, until we meet again. Keep sending us your pennies from heaven!