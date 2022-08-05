Harriet S. “Terry” Craig
March 20, 1927 - July 28, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Terry Craig's 95-year run through remarkable times, ended July 28, 2022. She was smart, sassy and loved her family and friends. She also expected much of herself, and of us, and didn't hesitate to offer her thoughts on what needed to be done to achieve what she thought possible.
She was persistent and got things done. Whether it was speaking loudly in English to find help in a French train station, to getting a laptop in her 90's, so she could stay in touch on Facebook and do some online shopping.
Harriet Mae Stewart was born to Charles Allen and Roberta Mae (Wilson) Stewart in Portland, OR. Her dad delivered her, as the doctor was delayed. She followed her older sister, Allene, into the family. She was named for her beloved “ganny”, Harriet Louise Stewart.
The family survived through the rough times on a ranch near Gerhardt, OR, where her mother ran things during the week, as her dad commuted to work on the Portland docks. She started school at age five, so her sister wouldn't have to walk to the country schoolhouse alone. She graduated from high school at 16, after the family moved back to Portland.
She worked and saved money to study at Willamette University in Salem, OR, knowing that education was the key to independence. She also pledged Chi Omega, making lifelong friends.
Then, she met a young Merchant Marine, Leon R. Craig, on a double date. It was Lee who first called her “Terry”. They married on August 17, 1947, in Portland, and following a honeymoon cruise to Alaska, settled into a tiny apartment in Seattle, WA, where Lee was getting his BA degree at the University of Washington. Terry worked for the University of Washington while taking classes. She earned her degree in 1950, one of five women in that School of Business graduating class.
It was also when she met her forever friends, other young married women putting their G.I. husbands through college, who formed a bridge club that met monthly for decades.
Daughter, Kimberlee, was born in 1954, and son, Stewart Allen, in 1959. When Lee died of a heart attack in May of 1967, Terry's persistence got them through. While she managed Dr. George E.M. Atkins pediatric practice for 26 years, weekends and vacations were times for adventures. Those included camping, road trips, family visits, clam digging, piano lessons, plays and celebrations always with delicious food.
As the years passed and her children grew up, mutual friends introduced her to Frederick D. Baker, Jr., a widower also, with a daughter and son. They married in June of 1981, and enjoyed years of van travel in the Classy Chassis, plus many gatherings with family and friends.
She continued her career with Safeco Insurance and then Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Once retired, she and Fred started Terry's Package and Post in their North City neighborhood, made it a success, and then sold it.
Terry and Fred moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1992. They were active members of First United Methodist Church, and Terry made new friends in American Association of University Women, while continuing to occasionally work for the Seattle Visitor and Convention Bureau. Fred died in December of 2003.
Terry continued to quilt, travel, play bridge and read books. She moved to Bonaventure Senior Living in 2015, after heart surgery. She recently moved to The Maple Lodge in Wenatchee, WA.
Besides her parents; sister; and husbands; Terry lost an infant brother, Robert, to death before her; and her best friend, Barbara Neely Allen, our “Aunt Bobbe”.
She is survived by her children: Kimberlee Craig (Nick Babcock) of Wenatchee, WA, and Stewart Craig (Dena) of East Wenatchee, WA; Fred's children: Linda Delaney (Mike) of Spokane, WA, and Frederick Daniel “Dan” Baker III (Lisa Wallace Baker) of Seattle, WA. She was “Nana” to her grandchildren: Erin Conte, Beth Miller, Dan Delaney, Ben Babcock, Vanessa Merrifield, Madeline Baker, Nicole Craig and Hannah Craig. She has ten great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Hinzman of Sacramento, CA; and many Stewart, Peterson and Craig family nieces; and nephews.
You are invited to Celebrate her Life at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. If you'd like to honor Terry, please consider a donation to the Little Essentials Pantry at First United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.