Harriett Alice Davies
Orondo, WA
Harriett Alice Davies peacefully went to be with the Lord, her Savior, on the morning of Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Davies; son, Ted, and his wife, Diane; and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Eagle. She was also preceded in death by her brother, who died as an infant; and Dave’s beloved brothers and sisters with one exception, Dave’s youngest sister, Leila Ott and her husband, Luciene of East Wenatchee, WA. She is survived by her sons: Ned and his wife, Cecilia, and Paul and his wife, Lois. She is also survived by nine dearly loved grandchildren; and thirteen treasured great-grandchildren. She was also known as “Auntie Harriett” to her cherished nieces, nephews, and their children.
Harriett was born March 6, 1928, in Manson, WA, to Wilburn and Marian Enslow. She grew up in Manson, where her parents had a store, and her grandparents had an orchard. She moved to Wenatchee, where she graduated from high school. She married Dave Davies on September 26, 1948, in Wenatchee, WA, after their courtship that started on the dance floor. They raised their three sons on the Davies Orchard in Orondo, WA.
She loved fishing in Lake Chelan and raising her sons by the Columbia River. She officially recorded the rise of the Columbia River, after the addition of the Rocky Reach Dam. As an Elder in the Orondo Church, and a member of the choir, she was a pillar of the Orondo community and to her family. Harriett and Dave were members of the Orondo Grange. Harriett was active with the Orondo Volunteer Fire Auxiliary that helped support the Orondo Volunteer Firefighters. She also helped with local fundraisers at the Orondo School. She enjoyed the activities of the Orondo Women’s Club and the outings with their spouses.
In retirement, Dave and Harriett would take friends and family to Cabo San Lucas every year. She would join friends fishing on the Pacific Ocean. She is best known to her grandchildren and extended family for having Christmas Eve and Easter at her house, and whipping up a batch of her famous waffles anytime they came by to visit.
A Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A Graveside Service to celebrate Harriett’s life will be held for close family and friends at the Orondo Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Dave, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., being reunited on their 72nd wedding anniversary. Harriett desired that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Orondo Community Scholarships, P.O. Box 312, Orondo, WA, 98843. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.