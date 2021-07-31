Harry Edmond Grimm, 67, died on July 24, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, his home for most his life. Since his early days at Lake Bonaparte, first with his family, and then with Troop 8, Harry lived to catch his next fish. Needless to say, Harry did a lot of living. He took time away from his fishing rod and tackle box to serve in the U.S. Marines, worked in Kentucky for a spell, and returned to the Wenatchee Community College Ski Management program and Mission Ridge. When he wasn’t fishing or skiing, Harry worked in various construction jobs before becoming self-employed as a chimney sweep. He also put his artistic side to work, putting many of his own designs and artwork on sweatshirts and other clothing. Selling them at festivals or fairs, allowed him to take advantage of his gregarious nature, for Harry could talk to anyone, anywhere, anytime. In spite of having some setbacks and challenges, like a severe head-injury from a car accident, Harry was always able to maintain and promote a positive attitude. He took it as a personal challenge to get all who crossed his path to smile. Harry went a step further with some, helping them with their addictions or getting their feet back on the ground. He lived simply and frugally and was able to find happiness in a cup of coffee with a friend he just met, a pool game, strumming on his guitar, or tying the next perfect fly.
Harry is survived by his four siblings: Vic of Richland, WA, Laurie of East Wenatchee, WA, Becky Kitz of North Bend, WA, and Fred of Seattle, WA; plus their spouses; and his nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Stan and Dotty Grimm.
Harry’s family would like to acknowledge and thank Miriam Shieni and the staff of Caring Cottage, and all those who reached out to Harry during his final days.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the BSA Camp Bonaparte Fund, 10 N. Front Street, Yakima, WA, 98901. Arrangements are made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.