Hawley Lee Woolschlager
1931 – 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Hawley was born April 16, 1931, in Croghan, NY, to Theodore Paul and Katherine (Rohr) Woolschlager . He grew up in Boonville, NY, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities but especially, skiing, a sport he took up when he was just a toddler.
He graduated from Boonville High School in 1949. Hawley attended Syracuse University and graduated from the College of Forestry in the spring of 1954. While at Syracuse, he was a member of the ski team. They traveled to ski meets throughout the Northeast. He specialized in downhill, Salomon and Giant Salomon events, but on occasion, he had to participate in jumping and cross country events as well. He served two years as captain of the team.
Between his junior and senior years, he came to the Methow to work for the Forest Service. He was billeted at the smoke jumper base and was assigned to the Twisp Ranger Station. He fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and after graduation, he returned to the Methow Valley and began his professional career with the Forest Service.
While attending Syracuse, he met Laura Totten on a blind date. They were married in her hometown of Wellesley, MA, on January 22, 1955. Their honeymoon consisted of a cross-country drive to Okanogan, WA, where they set up their first home in a small apartment on Main Street.
Hawley paused his Forest Service career in late 1955, to join the Army. He was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, and served as a radio operator with the Signal Corps. Laura and daughter, Christy, joined him in Germany in early 1956. The family made the most of opportunities and adventures in post-war Europe. They purchased a Triumph sports car and traveled to Switzerland, Luxembourg, and other parts of Germany. In Switzerland, he visited the hometown of his paternal grandparents and became acquainted with a number of cousins.
He was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1958. He returned to the states and resumed his career with the Forest Service. During his thirty plus years with the Forest Service, he worked in both Oregon and Washington, living in Early Winters, Burns, and Klamath Falls, all in Oregon, and Omak, WA. He retired from the Forest Service in 1984.
After retirement, he supported Laura's pursuit of her art career by doing all her framing, photographing the artwork, and shipping items to galleries. He traveled with her throughout the west to shows and gallery exhibitions.
In 2003, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, and continued to enjoy an active retirement of travel, skiing and golfing.
Hawley is survived by his wife of 68 years, Laura; daughters: Christy Nielsen of Chelan, WA, and Layne Sawyer of Salem, OR; son, Wilson (Jamie) Woolschlager of Omak, WA; grandchildren: Britta (Rinalldo) Nielsen of Seattle, WA, Graem and Bryce Sawyer of Salem, OR, Carson (Valerie) Woolschlager of Mallot, WA, Raelee Woolschlager of Mallot, WA; and great-granddaughter, Kaliope Robinson Nielsen of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by a nephew, Gary (Donna) Woolschlager of Brewerton, NY; and niece, Beverly (Mike) Napierkowski of Boonville, NY.
In his memory we encourage you to spend some time out in nature, perhaps in the company of tall pine trees, and if you are so inclined, enjoying a nice glass of Malbec.