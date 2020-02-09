Hazel L. Uphaus Hawken
East Wenatchee, WA
Hazel L. Uphaus Hawken, 99, passed away on February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1920, to "Barney" Ernest Richard and Christina Victoria Telford in Opheim, MT. She originally lived in Edmonds, WA, and moved to the Wenatchee area in 1992.
She is survived by son, Gary Uphaus of Sultan, WA; daughter, Sharon Duskin of Fairbanks, AK; brother, James Telford of Wenatchee, WA; sisters: Marilyn Crollard, Marlys Parsons, and Delta (Ken) Wood all of East Wenatchee, WA; numerous grandchildren; nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter, Connie Jean Root; her parents; five sisters; and four brothers. A special thank you to Jason, Bobbie Jo Mason, and Ericka of Dore's Assisted Living for their loving care.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11111 N. Aurora, Seattle, WA, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.