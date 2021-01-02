Hazel Owens
April 26, 1933 - December 18, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Hazel Owens, age 87, passed away at home on December 18, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1933, in Guion, AR, to Kirby Sumner and Lily Tinkle. She was raised in Arkansas and only attended school thru the sixth grade. She had to start work at a very young age, picking cotton in Missouri. Hazel married Sam Owens on September 29, 1952. They then moved to Cashmere, WA, where they raised their three children: Roger Owens, Retta (John) Stavenjord, and Gary Owens. In Washington, she worked picking fruit during the summer and was also a stay-at-home mom. They drove the family from Washington to Arkansas many times to visit nieces, nephews, and friends.
In 1996, they retired and moved to Cave City, AR, where they bought their first home. After her husband’s passing in 2010, she moved back to Wenatchee, WA, so she could be closer to family. The family got to enjoy many special times with her. Hazel enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports and going fishing with them. She also loved going to the casinos and spent many hours at home working in word search puzzle books.
“We all looked forward to the holidays,” her grandson said, “Granny is the best cook ever.” She will be deeply missed by her grandkids: Johnathan and Cory Stavenjord, and Damen and Sahara Owens; and great-granddaughters: Kalia and Griffy Stavenjord. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Emmit and Hayden Sumner; sister, Geraldine Sumner; and grandson, Josh Owens.
At her request, no services will be held. Please visit the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
"We love you Granny – you are home now and no more pain."