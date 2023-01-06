Hazel Yvonne(Minor) Yancey
August 10, 1935 – Jauary 3, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Hazel Yvonne (Minor) Yancey, was born August 10, 1935, in Ash Flat, AR, to Clarence Lester Minor and Tracy Lee (Duke) Minor. In 1936, her family moved from the farm in Ash Flat, to Phoenix, AZ, where her brother William E. “Ed”, was born in 1937. In 1938, the Minor family moved to the Wenatchee, WA, area, where they made their family home. In 1946, the Minors bought a ten acre apple orchard in the Sunnyslope, WA, area. In 1953, another brother, Mike, was born to the Minor family.
Hazel graduated from Sunnyslope Junior High School in 1950, and Wenatchee High School in 1953. She was chosen as Princess Sunnyslope for the Apple Blossom Festival in 1953. After high school, Hazel attended Western College of Commerce in Wenatchee. After attending Western College of Commerce, Hazel was employed by Johnson's Inc., in Wenatchee, in 1954.
While attending Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, Hazel met a former classmate, Ken Yancey, and they were married September 28, 1957. Ken had completed his tour of duty in the Army and returned to his old job at Alcoa. In 1958, Hazel and Ken moved to the Seattle, WA, area for Ken to continue his education. While in Seattle, Hazel was employed by Simpson Timber Company as a secretary. While in Seattle, son David, was born in 1962. In 1963, Hazel and Ken moved to Ellensburg, WA, for Ken to continue his degree in education. While in Ellensburg, she was employed as secretary to the Director of the Library. In 1966, the family moved to Wenatchee, where Ken began his teaching career. Daughter Kathryn, born 1967, and son Douglas, born in1969, were added to the family. In 1971, the family moved to Moses Lake, WA, where her husband, Ken, became an elementary school principal. During the years of 1966 to 1983, Hazel was a homemaker and active with many activities in her church. From 1983 to 1990, Hazel was employed by Grant County District Court, where she retired in 1990. After retirement, Hazel and Ken moved back to Wenatchee. Hazel was a member of Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church.
Hazel is survived by her son, David (Cindy) Yancey of Orondo, WA; daughter, Kathryn (Gary) Carpenter of Moses Lake, WA; son, Doug (Theresa) Yancey of Silverton, OR; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers: Ed Minor of Liberty Lake, WA, and Mike Minor of Tonasket, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence L. and Tracy Minor; and her husband, Kenneth Yancey.
A private family Graveside Service will take place at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and your memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wentatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
