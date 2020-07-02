Hazell W. Eberle
Wenatchee, WA
Hazell W. Eberle, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Colonial Vista Care Center in Wenatchee. She was born to John and Ollie Page on January 17, 1928, in Izard County, AR. Her family moved between Arkansas and Washington state numerous times before remaining in Ephrata, WA, in the late 1940's. Hazell met Edwin Eberle while working in a bakery, became acquainted, fell in love, and married on December 30, 1950. They made the Wenatchee area their home, in 1956. She was a homemaker and co-owner of Eberle's Laundromat, before retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Wenatchee Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by three sons: Lowell (Betty) of Richland, WA, John of Wenatchee, WA, Glenn (Lanae) of Centralia, WA; and one daughter, Diane (Alan) Bosteder of Wenatchee, WA; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Page, who has always been a loyal friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers; and one sister.
Hazell requested that her and Edwin's ashes be spread in Ephrata, WA, during a family gathering to be held in the near future.
Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook on jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.