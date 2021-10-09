Heath David McTaggart

Heath D. McTaggart, 45, passed away suddenly on August 27, 2021. He was born on May 31, 1976, to Dave and Wilma McTaggart in Boise, ID. He went to high school and graduated from Augusta, MT. After high school, he moved to Washington. Soon after coming to Washington, he met Julie VanHorn. They dated and had a daughter, Celest, on September 30, 2000. They were married on June 9, 2001, and lived in East Wenatchee, WA, for ten years, before moving to Entiat, WA, where they lived for the remainder of his life.
Heath had such a big heart. He loved his family and his animals, especially his K-9 buddies. But, his true passion was anything that you could control with a remote control. His hobby was to build and play with all kinds of remote controlled machines. He had cars, trucks, planes, helicopters, boats, and drones. He was very detail oriented, which aided to his interest in building these tiny machines to use for recreation.
He worked as a CNA, Emergency Room Technician, and was currently working as a Mechanical Technician for Safe Bath Chair, when he passed away.
Heath is survived by his mother, Wilma Davelaar; father, David McTaggart; step-mother, Judy McTaggart; wife, Julie McTaggart; brother, Levi McTaggart; sister, Sheila Wellman; daughter, Celest McTaggart; and nephew, Sawyer McTaggart. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Samuel and Oma McTaggart; maternal grandparents, Bill and Dolly Kiesecker; and step-father, Marc Davelaar.
A Memorial will be held on October 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. All are welcome to attend and take part in celebrating Heath’s life.
To plant a tree in memory of Heath McTaggart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
