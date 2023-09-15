Hedwig Maria Reschke (Pollitz)
February 19, 1926 - August 7, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Hedwig “Heddy” Maria Reschke (Pollitz), passed away on August 7, 2023, in her room at Prestige Senior Living in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 97. She had been suffering considerably for the past two years from the effects of an abdominal tumor and dementia, and she was often asking why she was still here this side of heaven. Now, she is resting in her Savior's arms without pain and living with renewed purpose in paradise.
Born on February 19, 1926, in Klagenfurt, Austria, she was the third of three children born to Thomas Pollitz and Agnes (Fister) Pollitz. Her parents were both naturalized U.S. citizens, which became an important fact later in life. She accompanied her mother, older sister, Hildegard “Hilde,” and older brother, Wilhelm “Willi,” to the United States in 1927, to join her father in Cleveland, OH, where he was employed as a machinist. They resided together until 1930, when the four of them returned to Austria to resume life there while Papa remained in Cleveland (and eventually Hartford, CT) to work and send support to them.
Heddy grew up in traditional Austrian small-town culture and experienced the beautiful mountain country reminiscent of scenes from the film, Sound of Music. After attempting to pursue a path to college in her teen years, she discovered that her talents lay more in hands-on type work, so she switched to a home-economics path of education.
The winds of World War II soon enveloped the family and adjustments were made in how they lived their everyday lives. Rationing and forced boarding of outsiders in their home became the new norm. Her brother, Willi, was killed in Norway after being conscripted into the German army, despite his U.S. citizenship. Her sister married a soldier and family relationships became strained. Life was never the same for Heddy.
After the war, she was able to take advantage of her U.S. citizenship and emigrated for good back to Cleveland, crossing the Atlantic on the S. S. Ernie Pyle in 1946. There, she worked as a nanny and eventually as a licensed practical nurse. All the while, she remained engaged with others in the Austrian/German community there, and eventually was introduced to Arthur “Art” Reschke, another U.S. Citizen who grew up in Germany during the war and eventually, made his way back home to Cleveland. They fell in love and married on August 13, 1949, and Art pursued his civil engineering degree at Case Technical Institute. Their first son, Armin, was born in 1951, and Art graduated in 1953. Heddy used her considerable skills in keeping up a household with very limited income, a trait that she was adept at her whole life even after the income was no longer limited.
The family of three moved west to California in 1953, where Art began his career with the California Division of Highways. Stints in Santa Barbara, Yreka and San Francisco, were followed by jobs with the Cities of Daly City and Palo Alto, CA. Son, Dennis, was born in Yreka in 1955.
Heddy was always an industrious woman, learning and perfecting many skills and hobbies. She was a wonderful cook (although her family didn't always appreciate her experiments), an amateur photographer, a rock hound and lapidary specialist who made lots of jewelry for herself and others, fisherman and fix-it person. She also remained socially active in the Bay Area German American Club will particular talents in singing, theater and club organization.
Art retired from public service in 1980, and he and Heddy moved to Cashmere, WA, where they built a home and began enjoying life to the fullest. Grandkids had already begun arriving and many, many family activities were pursued over the next 35 plus years. However, a much bigger change occurred in Heddy's life even before their move to Cashmere. Art was nearly lost to her in November of 1978, when a sudden snowstorm in the Sierra, NV, mountains stranded him for two days while on a solo backpacking trip. Prior to his rescue, Heddy vowed to commit her life to Jesus and serve Him if only he would be found and rescued. Well, God did His part and she fulfilled her vow. Life again, was never the same.
She became deeply involved with church ministries, first in Cashmere and eventually in Wenatchee, WA, where they moved in 2005. Heddy loved to work with children at Christ Center in Cashmere, co-managing a puppet ministry along with coaching a Junior Bible Quiz team. Both bore fruit for many years in the children she loved and served. Then, in Wenatchee, while in her 80's, Heddy was an integral part of the WVCC prayer chain. She loved the Lord and was never ashamed to share that love.
Heddy is survived by her sons: Armin (Beth) Reschke and Dennis Reschke; along with five grandchildren: Ian, Tiana (Holz), Megan (Toenyes), Ema and Marius; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Agnes Pollitz; sister, Hildegard (Sackman); brother, Wilhelm Pollitz; and husband, Arthur Reschke.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A light Reception will follow at a location TBD.
Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.