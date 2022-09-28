Helen Chanda Watson Krinke passed away at her home in Twisp, WA, at the age of 109, on September 16, 2022. She is the second daughter of Methow Valley poineers, Ethalbert and Nora (Nickel) Watson, and was born near Princeton, B.C. on January 6, 1913. The family of four returned to the Methow Valley around around 1915. In 1935, she married William “Bill” Krinke. They lived in several states, as he followed construction work, until they returned to the Twisp area in the 1940's. They lived in Carlton, WA, until they were flooded out in 1948, and then moved to the property outside Twisp, where they built their home.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Ethalbert and Nora Watson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Gladys and Harry Ehly, Ferol and Neil Potter; niece, Mae (Jellison) and husband, Bill Reimer; great-nephews: Kenneth Bozman and Cecil John Reimer. She is survived by nieces: Nita Mahaffey of Wenatchee, WA, Ellen Bump of Okanogan, WA, Barbara (Chuck) Hughes of Moses Lake, WA, Nora Marie Potter (Paul) Tiffney of Spokane, WA; nephews: Albert (Elisa) Ehly of Munford, TN, Raymond Potter of Wenatchee, WA; and many great-nieces and nephews to four generations.
Helen will be dearly missed by all, as she was a friend to everyone that knew her.
Graveside Services will be held on October 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Beaver Creek Cemetery, 18 Lower Beaver Creek Rd., Twisp, WA.
