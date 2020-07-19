Helen “DoWe” Uecker Kern
Cashmere, WA
Helen “DoWe” Uecker Kern died peacefully at Mountain Meadows Memory Care, on July 9, 2020, in Leavenworth, WA, at the age of 92. DoWe was born on November 21, 1927, in Wenatchee, WA, to Ray and Edith Pepin. She graduated from Cashmere High School in 1946, and attended both Whitman College and Central Washington College. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Thomas “Tommy” Uecker from 1949, until his sudden death in 1963. She then married William “Bill” Kern from 1969 until his death, in 1979.
You may remember DoWe working at Uecker Brother’s Motors, Drs. Evans and Pepin, Valley Tractor, Breadboard, Vision Menagerie and/or Jeepers. She enjoyed the interaction with people and continued to work until she was 80 years old and retired in 2007.
DoWe was a member of the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, Cashmere Women’s Club, and was a Bluebird leader. She had a special place in her heart for each of her grandchildren and also had a love for animals, especially her schnauzers, Uecker and Zoe, and her rescue dog, Khloe.
DoWe is survived by her daughter Sue Stanton (Ken); son, Mark Uecker; grandchildren: Kris (Alli), Nick (Lisa), Michael, and Jordan; and great-grandchildren: Ben, Casey, Eiley, and Josie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Edith Pepin; husband, Thomas Uecker; husband, William Kern; and brothers: Bud, Robert, and Don Pepin.
We’d like to share a special “Thank you” to Mountain Meadows Memory Care for their loving care of our mother.
A private Graveside Service was held at the Cashmere Cemetery. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements were by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.