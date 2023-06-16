Helen “Gayle” Ehler was born on September 3, 1934, to Homer and Chessie Callaway as the youngest of three children, after Charles and Carolyn.
She grew up in Marlow, OK, graduated from Marlow High School, then attended the Oklahoma College for Women for one year. She transferred to Oklahoma University, where she joined the Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1957. Her first teaching position was at Brighton High School in Brighton, CO, where she met John Ehler, a local wheat farmer and cattle rancher. They married on July 5, 1958.
Gayle continued to teach, while John farmed, until the birth of their son, Alan, and later, their daughter, Deborah. In that season, she provided bookkeeping for Ehler Farms, served on the Brighton School Board, sang in the choir, taught classes, and served as a deacon at First United Presbyterian Church. The couple also discovered their passion for world traveling and saw many places during their 63 years of marriage.
Gayle returned to teaching junior high English in the late 1970's, then students held in the Adams County juvenile delinquency system for a decade. John and Gayle sold the farm in 1999, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Beginning in 2003, the couple wintered in Palm Desert, CA, but in 2018, the couple moved to Lake Las Vegas, NV.
She passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 4, 2023, while home with her husband.
Gayle is survived by her husband, John Ehler; children: Alan Ehler and Deborah Strahm; beloved children-in-law: Keira Ehler and Todd Strahm; and grandchildren: Hannah and Stephen Ehler and Luke and Jake Strahm.
A Graveside Service will be held on July 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton, CO. Send RSVP and shares to deborahstrahm@yahoo.com.
