Helen L. Funston
1926 - 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Helen L. Funston, 93, of East Wenatchee, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Ponca City, OK, on November 24, 1926, as an only child. She moved to Kansas and was raised on the farm with her grandparents, Rex and Mabel Wingler in La Harpe, KS. Helen had one daughter in Kansas from a previous relationship, then she met her husband, Robert, in Iola, KS. They got married in 1948. They had four children together and made their final home in East Wenatchee.
Helen was a homemaker while Robert was out working. She stayed home taking care of the kids, yard, house, and animals. Helen enjoyed waking up each day looking forward to feeding her cats and birds. She took pride in caring for her animals and had a huge heart for them. She would spend her last money for cat and bird food. She enjoyed helping and spending most of her time with her close family members: Diane, Rachel, Robert "Bud", Alexia, Michael, and Shawnna.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Funston; daughter, Joanne Stokes; son, Robert Jr.; parents; and grandparents. Survivors include her children: Judy Cutright, Shirley Funston, and Diane Funston; and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Home Health RN, Hannah Peters, for the great support and care of Helen during the last moments of her life.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. Families and friends will be notified at a later date and time for that service when set in place. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.