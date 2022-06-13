Helen L. Kensrud
August 3, 1930 – June 4, 2022
Dryden, WA
Helen L. Kensrud, 91, died peacefully at her home in Dryden, WA, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She had her loved ones visit throughout her last days. She especially lit up when her great-grandchildren arrived, Sebastian and Maverick. A cherished, bright and loving soul, her time was too short on this great planet of ours. She is healthy and at peace now standing next to her husband, Ole, and their daughter, Linda, and the rest of her 12 siblings.
Helen was born in Ryegate, MT. Her family's homestead was in the Snowy Mountains. Being the youngest of 13 children, she was often known as “Baby Helen”. She went to Catholic school and the nuns loved her. They said she had the voice of an angel. She was very studious and especially loved English. She aspired to be a teacher someday.
Around 1946, she caught the eye of a carpenter named Oliver “Ole” Kensrud. He saw that beautiful redhead and was totally smitten. They were married in 1947, and moved to the Entiat Valley. Their children were her pride and joy: Linda (deceased 2007), David (Nikki), Teresa, Korene (Phil), Matthew (Tammy). She has seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Helen was a supportive, caring and loving mother. She was always there for her children no matter what. Never missing a sporting event, helping them out when they were in a jam, or just being there to listen. Mom was a “Pollyanna”, always looking on the bright side of everything.
Helen did a variety of jobs while raising the children. Her main occupation was working for JK McArthur, packing and sorting fruit. If you asked her, the job she most loved was being a mom. She felt it was an honor and privilege God had blessed her. She was a devote Catholic, praying every day and being thankful for her long and prosperous life.
Helen and Ole were very involved in the community and school. She was in the Sapphire Club, Entiat Booster Club and Chamber of Commerce. She was also known to make a “mean” chocolate chip cookie for a sports/school bake sale. Helen was a major contributor/editor in the Entiat-Ardenvior-Community-Happenings paper (aka E.A.C.H. Report). She enjoyed writing the articles and organizing the layout of the paper. A 41-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a 25-year sixth degree member of the Washington State Grange. Helen was also a member of the Leavenworth Senior Center and enjoyed the Wednesday lunches and card games, especially Friday night bingo.
After Ole died, she lived next to her family, moving from Bellingham, Wenatchee, Brewster, and finally residing in Dryden, next to her daughter, Korene and son, Matthew. She looked forward to her Sunday breakfast at Take a Break Cafe, and playing pinochle on Saturdays. Helen enjoyed doing crosswords, reading, playing bingo, crocheting and knitting. There wasn't a Christmas without someone receiving a knitted wash cloth from mom. She looked forward to watching her favorite shows in the evening. She loved the old classic movies, especially Fiddler on the Roof, or The Quiet Man. Very few nights did she miss Wheel of Fortune, or Jeopardy. We always joked we should get mom on the show-she'd win it all!
“...For it is in living that we receive; it is in pardoning that we are pardoned; and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.” by St. Francis Assisi.
As per Helen's request, there will be no funeral service. She will be cremated and her ashes spread on their first home up the Entiat Valley, and where she was raised in the Big Snowy Mountains in Montana.