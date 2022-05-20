Helen Pat (Tanguy) Graham

Our much-loved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, was welcomed into heaven on May 11, 2022. Helen Pat Tanguy was born on November 10, 1930, in Gallup, NM, to George and Helen Ileen (Kraker) Tanguy. Her mother passed away when Helen was only three days old. At a young age, she came to Wenatchee, WA, to be raised by her aunt, Lillian Parsons. After graduation from Wenatchee High School in 1948, she attended Wenatchee Valley College, where she met a fellow named Bob Graham. He became the love of her life, and they were married March 17, 1952. The couple lived in Spokane, WA, where Bob attended law school. While there, Helen worked as a legal secretary and they started their family: a daughter, Theresa and a son, Robert Burns. After Bob's graduation, the family returned to Wenatchee, where daughter, Georgia, was born. Helen's family was her passion; from swimming lessons to baseball practice, piano lessons and choir practice; she was their number one cheerleader. In her early years, she was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday School classes and assisted with the junior choir.
Helen always had employment outside the home. One of her favorite memories was working for Stone & Webster and watching Rocky Reach Dam being built. Later, she worked for the Postmaster and afterward, Social Security.
After the kids were grown, she enjoyed golf, quilting, knitting and any kind of handwork. She liked travel and one of her favorite destinations was Australia. She and Bob also enjoyed their winters in Palm Springs, CA, for as long as they were able.
Helen is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bob; and her children: Theresa (Richard) Brim of Spokane, WA, Robert (Margo) Graham of Murfreesboro, TN, and Georgia (Jerry) Fry of Sunnyslope, WA; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family thanks the staff at Bonaventure Senior Living for their friendships and care during the past couple of years. Many thanks also to the staff at Colonial Vista Assisted Living who took care of Helen with great compassion recently, and to Central Washington Hospice for their care at the end.
Per her wishes, a funeral is not planned. A Private Graveside Ceremony is scheduled for later in June.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
