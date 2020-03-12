Helen Rita Dreher
Quincy, WA
Helen Rita Dreher entered into eternal rest March 8, 2020, surrounded by loving friends and family, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was born January 12, 1933, to William and Elizabeth Allspach in Brighton, CO. Helen married her childhood sweetheart, Gilbert Dreher, January 24, 1950, in Colorado. They lived most of their married life in Quincy, WA, where he farmed for the Schorzman Brothers. Helen held many jobs through the years including: field and orchard work, packing apples, in-home daycare, janitor at the Turf Restaurant, and director of the Quincy Senior Center.
Helen’s home was open to everyone. She would drop whatever she was doing to give someone a ride, share a cup of coffee, or play a game of scrabble, unless of course, her beloved Chicago Cubs were playing on TV. Spring, summer, and fall found her along the roadside, planting flowers and pulling weeds for the Quincy Beautification Committee. Her family was her greatest joy, especially when sharing holidays or birthday parties. Grandma and grandpa’s home and yard were filled with running, laughing grandchildren on a daily basis.
Helen lived her Christian faith by being the hands and feet of Jesus to countless others. She often saw those who might be considered, “the least of these” and made them feel valuable. When you were with her, you knew you were seen, known, and loved. Even in Helen’s last moments when someone walked into her hospital room, she called them by name.
Helen is survived by four children: Donna (Lloyd) Stoess, Tim (Shirley) Dreher, Chris Dreher, and Susie (Gale) Kicha; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; and infant grandson, Tyler Francis Kicha.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Quincy Valley Cemetery, Quincy, WA, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, Quincy, WA. This service will be live-streamed on YouTube at Quincy Free Methodist Church. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.