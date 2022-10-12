Helga Lapre 5 hrs ago 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helga LapreJanuary 29, 1936 – October, 2022Helga loved camping and also loved to fly on airplanes. She loved going for car rides; and she also loved going to the Kingdom Hall in Chelan, WA.She is survived by her son, Johnny. Helga was a great mother, and she had a great life. Love to all, her son, Johnny.Arrangements entrusted to Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. To plant a tree in memory of Helga Lapre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Helga Lapre Johnny Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary