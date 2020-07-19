Henry Allen Hammond

Henry "Hank" Allen Hammond
December 21, 1938 – July 8, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Hank was born to Lester Hammond and Julia (Holstein) Hammond in Springfield, MO. At 11 months old, his mother and four sisters made their way across the country to Washington state, to reunite with his father, who had hopped a freight train to find work. He grew up in Everett and Silver Lake, WA, before eventually moving to Wenatchee, WA. Hank started working construction jobs until he married the love of his life, Billie Jean Gills, in 1959. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to the Los Angeles, CA, area, where they started their family, first with Carolyn "Cari" Mae and then, Reginald "Reggie" Allen. Hank and Billie made lifelong friends in the LA area, where he worked as a milkman for Top O’ The Morn’ Dairy. In 1968, they decided to move back to Washington, to raise their children in East Wenatchee, WA. Hank worked for S & H Cattle Ranch before starting at Coca Cola, where he had a long career as Sales Manager. Always looking for a new challenge, he then started Hank Hammond Bulldozing and was overjoyed when his son moved back to Wenatchee to work with him.
His next chapter began when they bought the cherry orchard, which he managed with pride, always bringing boxes of ripe Rainiers to friends and family. Hank and Billie enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona – first in the Yuma area and then to Phoenix, eventually moving there full-time. As was the case everywhere they went, Hank made many close and lasting friendships. As Hank’s health declined, they moved back to Wenatchee, for the past four years, to be near family and friends.
Hank, known to many as “Papa”, could be recognized by his hearty laugh, big hat, and huge smile, and was consistently exuding positivity and a can-do attitude. He loved coffee-drinking with his buddies, doting on his family, baseball, and telling stories. He was also a life-long car collector and admirer. He never met a stranger and made a lasting impression on everyone he met, as a deeply kind and forever happy man who lived life to the fullest.
Hank is survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Billie; daughter, Cari Cordell (Scott), and grandchildren: Lauren, Max, and Megan; son, Reggie Hammond (Gina) and granddaughter, Brittiny; sisters: Nora Novak, Mary Olsen, and Peggy Schnell; and many nieces, nephews, and friends he cherished like family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Julia; sister, Imogene Wright; brother, David Gail Hammond; and many close friends.
