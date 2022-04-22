Henry Leroy Sego was born in a boarding house in Denver, CO, on April 6, 1938. He passed in Yuma, AZ, on August 21, 2021. He would have been surrounded by his family but for the Covid madness. The family moved from Polson, MT, to Okanogan, WA, in 1948, starting his lifelong love of the country and its fantastic outdoors. Hank graduated from Okanogan High School in 1956, and enlisted in the Washington National Guard.
In 1957, he transferred his enlistment to the U.S. Navy. His career in naval aviation took the family to duty postings on both coasts and included five major cruises (U.S.S. Hancock, Ranger, Constellation, Enterprise, and Coral Sea). He retired, after a 23 year career, as a Master Chief at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. He joined McDonnell Douglas as a maintenance instructor to the Royal Saudi Air Force for their Peace Sun F-15s, spending approximately two years in-kingdom. This was followed by six years with the Boeing Commercial Airplane Company as a developmental technician on the 767 Iron Bird, supporting systems development and test.
Fishing the Okanogan lakes and streams, golf and touring the country by RV filled retirement. Hank and Frances volunteered as camp hosts for the Oregon parks system and also in the hill country of central Texas. Snow-birding soon led to full time residency, moving to Yuma in 2011.
Hank is survived by wife of 65 years, Frances; sisters: Sally Mae McAdoo, Celeste Bush, and Suzy Largent; brothers: Tom and Guy Payne; sons: Daniel and Kelly; daughter, Karen; wonderful grandchildren: Katherine, Mallory, Megan, Lauren, and Hank; and five great- grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Conconully, WA, in May of 2022. For information and details please contact Dan at bubbadoradar@gmail.com.
