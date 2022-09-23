Henry Michael “Mike” Munro
November 3, 1951 – September 19, 2022
Malaga, WA
Long-time resident of the Wenatchee Valley, Henry Michael “Mike” Munro passed away unexpectedly at his Malaga, WA, home on September 19, 2022. He was born November 3, 1951, at St. Anthony's Hospital, growing up in East Wenatchee, WA, a devote Catholic. Often times, getting up early in the morning to ride his bicycle to Highline Nursing Home to serve in Morning Mass. After attending St. Joseph's School in Wenatchee, he graduated from Eastmont High School in 1970.
In his early years, he was involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, until his family moved to Orondo, WA, to take over the family orchard. While in high school, he was very active in the Eastmont FFA chapter, showing beef at many local fairs. He attended Wenatchee Valley College, but left after joining the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. While serving the Marines, he specialized in Electronics, Helicopter Black Boxes, and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After being discharged in 1977, as a Corporal E-4, he returned to the family orchard. His time in the Marines left a lasting impression, and he was always a very proud Marine Veteran.
He was a life-long, skilled fabricator, mechanic, orchardist, and dedicated family man. He loved hunting and fishing. Was well-known for growing amazing peaches, pears, nectarines, and was one of the first in the Wenatchee Valley to have planted and grown Granny Smith apple trees in 1979, at the family orchard. He always had a love for the science of growing plants and was always looking at new ways to improve his craft.
He met and married the love of his life, Lois Portner, in 1979, a nurse who had been recruited from Minnesota. They were married for 43 years, 30 of which were spent on the family orchard. They loved to travel and took many cruise vacations to celebrate life milestones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry D. Munro and Vallena B. Munro; as well as his sister, Frances Munro. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Munro of Malaga, WA; his two sisters: Susan Munro Towne of Manson, WA, and Deborah Munro Ortiz of Florida; three children: Henry James “Jim” Munro of Malaga, WA, Sarah Munro Thomas and husband, Seth Thomas of Duvall, WA, and Kathryn “Katie” Munro of Spokane, WA; four grandchildren: Hunter Thomas, Henry Munro, Bernard Munro and Lilliana Munro, whom he loved deeply.
A Viewing and Rosary will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. The Internment will follow at the Orondo Cemetery. Reception to follow. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.