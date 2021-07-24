Henry Scott Cowan passed away at home, on July 16, 2021, at the age of 98, with his daughter by his side. He is with his wife, who he loved very much. Jesus came and took him by the hand and took him home. Henry is in heaven praising and singing for joy. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He was born in Pettigrew, AR, on January 8, 1923, to Kizzie and Alfeed Cowan. He married Evelyn Irene Kennell on December 14, 1942, in Fayetteville, AR. Henry served in the U.S. Army for three years. He always said if he could, he would do it all over again. He loved his country. He was a gunnery in the 137th TNF and was stationed in Normandy, Northern France, Central Europe, and Germany. He served in World War II and received honorable discharge. Henry received the American Theatre medal, European African Middle Eastern medal, and a Good Conduct medal. His wife moved to Manson, WA, in 1943, with her parents. As soon as he was discharged, he followed them to Manson. Then, they moved to Pateros, WA, then to Brewster, WA, where they would spend most of their married life. They had two daughters, Beverly Sue Cowan Burgess and Bonnie Jean Cowan Virden, who passed away May 26, 2008. He loved taking his girls, wife, and grandchildren fishing and on camping trips. He loved the outdoors that God had created.
He was a loving husband, father, and friend. Thank you, Lord, for giving us peace in our hearts today.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Sue Burgess of Brewster, WA; sister, Barbara Cowan of Spokane, WA; granddaughter, Billie Gonzalez; and two great-granddaughters: Cynthia and Selena Gonzalez of Escondido, CA; John Morley of Richmond, TX; Gina Morley of Crest Hill, IL; grandson, Darrell Hood of Bremerton, WA; and a granddaughter, Sherri Hood of Kingston, WA. Those that went before him with open arms were three brothers, two sisters, one daughter; and his loving wife. They are all singing praises to their Lord and Savior.
A Graveside Service was held at Locust Grove Cemetery on July 23, 2021, and services are being held by Barnes Chapel in Brewster, WA.
John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”
