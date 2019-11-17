Herb and Marie Ganske
Casa Grande, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Herb and Marie Ganske, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, passed away 15 days apart in Casa Grande AZ. Herb's passing was October 24, 2019, Marie's was November 9, 2019. They leave behind their children: Jerome Ganske, Renae Ganske Cerizo, Miles Ganske, Rose Berger, and Chuck Running; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
This verse was found with Marie's hand-written obituary:
"Miss me, but let me go"
When I come to the end of the road,
and the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free?
MIss me a little, but not too long
and not with your heads bowed low.
Remember the love that we once shared:
Miss me, but let me go.
When you are lonely and sick of heart,
go to the friends we know.
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.
Miss me but let me go.