Herb Gardner
May 10, 1946 – July 27, 2022
Malaga, WA
Herb Gardner peacefully passed into the grace of our Lord Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with family by his side at home in Malaga, WA. Herb fought through his brief acquaintance with Pancreatic cancer, continuing to volunteer for various local organizations until days before his death.
Herb was born in Wenatchee, WA, May 10, 1946. His parents were school teachers, serving many communities in North Central Washington. When Herb arrived at the Malaga Elementary School in 1958, he met Anne Courtney, and in eighth grade, began a relationship that never ended. Herb and Anne celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2022. After graduating from Wenatchee High School, Herb and Anne earned degrees from Western Washington University. The young couple secured teaching jobs in Coulee Dam and purchased a house together shortly before being married. The bank labeled them as “bachelor” and “spinster” and added a rider mentioning their upcoming wedding on July 1, 1967, to get the contract through approvals, both financial and moral. Herb taught in several schools from Maine to Guam before returning to Malaga, working as a substitute teacher and orchardist.
Herb began volunteering in the community, in the 1970's and 80's, serving on and as Chair for the Tall Timber Camp Board that culminated in the construction of the Herb Schultz Center and many weekends for the whole family in the forest along the White River with the large volunteer construction crew.
The Gardner house had more bedrooms than people. Herb and Anne regularly opened their house to others. Exchange students were hosted from Japan (3), Malaysia, Spain, Germany, and Tanzania. Performers from Up with People and once ten members of a traveling high school band stayed, and had large gatherings with their whole organization on the nicely shaded lawn. We hosted a Tanzanian family, including five daughters, for most of a school year, including winter in Wenatchee, WA. That was both a massive climate shock, as well as a logistical challenge to get that much winter clothing. Herb was always communicating and finding ways for needs to be met.
Herb served tirelessly, volunteering for Malaga and Chelan County causes that impact many people. Joining the Board of Malaga Domestic Water turned into a full-time job, where Herb worked with teams of engineers, lawyers, government officials, and community members to secure more than $3 million in grants and low interest loans to increase the service area of safe water in Malaga, as the area grew quickly. Herb's credentials operating domestic water systems led him to assist several districts survive state requirements in Chelan County. Herb served on the Link Advisory Board, the Chelan County Water Conservancy Board, the Malaga Colockum Community Council, the creation of the Malaga Park and plans for the Malaga Waterfront Park. Herb also was the Scoutmaster, spending many weekends camping and keeping boys safe (including a dramatic lifesaving rescue). In 1989, Herb led a Troop from North Central Washington to the National Jamboree in Virginia, that included using his history degree to educate the boys on important sites in New York City, Philadelphia, and the other Washington.
Herb lived a vigorous life of service to others.
Herb is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Mark (Cassandra); daughter, Sarah (Jonathan); grandchildren: Katriana, Grant, Clara, Natasha, Callum, and Charlotte; sisters: Genelle and Maribeth; and brother, Stan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Herbert and Lee Stuart Gardner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA. A Private Interment will precede at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
Memorials in Herbs name can be made to the Malaga Park, care of: Malaga-Colockum Community Council, P.O. Box 292, Malaga, WA, 98828, or Serve Wenatchee, which provides a coordinated response from many churches and businesses in the Valley to maximize the effectiveness of charity; www.ServeWenatchee.org
Herb would be honored most, by you getting involved with a local organization that needs volunteers to continue their good work. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.