Herbert David Whaley
November 6, 1939 – May 4, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Herbert David “Herb” Whaley, 81, a longtime Cashmere, WA, resident, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Herb was born on November 6, 1939, in Sevier County, TN, to Austin and Blanche Whaley. He grew up in Tennessee, but when he came to Washington, in 1957, there were relatives already here. In fact, a lot of folks had come from Sevier County and settled in this area. This is when he met his life partner, Marie Lowe. They were married in 1960.
His first jobs in the area were in the logging and fruit industry. In 1970, he went to work in law enforcement for the City of Cashmere. After two years, he became a Chelan County Deputy Sheriff. A few years later, he took the position of National Forest Service Patrol, a job he loved and held, until his retirement, in 1989.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Herb spent much of his retirement fishing and hunting with friends and family. He loved to go on extended motor home trips with Marie and winters in Arizona. In addition, he enjoyed some cruises and trips to Hawaii. A fun retirement, until illness slowed him down, in 2014.
Herb was preceded in heaven by his parents; and baby sister, JoAnn. Herb is survived by his wife, Marie, of 60 years; daughter, Carol Whaley of Cashmere, WA; son, David Whaley of Cashmere, WA; brothers: Willie Whaley of East Wenatchee, WA, and Ralph Whaley of Moses Lake, WA; sister, Tricia (Chris) Hiatt of Cashmere, WA; and grandchildren: Ryan (Danielle) Whaley of Cashmere, WA, Kaley (Jason) Chan of Alexandria, VA, and Luke Schall of Stanwood, WA.
Being mindful of the current pandemic concerns, there will be a Graveside Service to commemorate a life well lived. This will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Cashmere Cemetery, at 12:00 p.m. You are invited to join friends and family for refreshments immediately following the service, at the family residence, 310 Orchid St., in Cashmere, WA. You are also invited to view Herb’s Online Tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory and condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
Remember the best times,
The laughter, the song.
The good life I lived
While I was strong.