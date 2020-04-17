Herbert "Wally" Albin
August 19, 1930 - April 2, 2020
Edmonds, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Herbert “Wally” Albin moved on April 2, 2020. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, during August of 1930, to Herbert and Dorothy Albin. The Coulee Dam area was where he grew up, graduating from Wilbur High School in 1949. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he returned to Coulee Dam, and married Gladys (Wilhour) Albin, his wife of 30 years. They later moved to San Francisco, CA, where he earned a degree in civil engineering from Herald Engineering College (1957). Returning to the Wenatchee area, Wally was employed by the Washington State Department of Transportation in Wenatchee for 27 years and was active in the community, supporting and volunteering with youth hockey, Boy Scouts, and local gun clubs. He enjoyed living in Central Washington and was fond of spending free time hunting, fishing, camping, and later in life, panning for gold. In the 1980's, Wally moved to Western Washington, working for the City of Tacoma and living on Fox Island. He later moved to Edmonds to be closer to family.
Wally is survived by Gladys; and their children: Herb, Jr. (Susan), Janet (Jeff), and Jeff (Vicki); two granddaughters: Lily (Michael) and Louise (Mathis); and great-grandson, Henrik.
There will be a private family ceremony.