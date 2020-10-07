Hetty Vivian Phillips Noonkester
April 20, 1918 - October 4, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Hetty Vivian Phillips Noonkester, 102, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital. Hetty was born on April 20, 1918, at home, near Huntsville, AR, to the late Marshall and Myrtle (McLoud) Brown. She was raised and received her education in Arkansas. She married William Ray Phillips on December 24, 1938.
They moved their family to Wenatchee, WA, in 1947. Hetty worked at Model Laundry in the mid 1950’s as a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing, often making her own patterns, and was known for her cooking. Hetty was a member of the Genealogy Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray Phillips, in 1961.
Hetty married Richard Clinton “Doc” Noonkester on November 27, 1965, in Wenatchee. “Doc” Noonkester preceded Hetty in death on February 1, 1985.
She continued living at home tending her garden prior to moving to Garden Terrace Apartments, in 1999, where she made many dear friends. At age 100, she moved to Avamere Assisted Living.
Hetty was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Wenatchee and later, the Bethel Baptist Church. She had great faith and always found a bible study to attend. She lived her faith, always speaking and treating others with kindness. She was very quick with a “thank you”. Her mind and eyesight remained good to the end. She especially enjoyed reading and was still extensively reading at 102.
Hetty was preceded in death by her two husbands; siblings: Hermon Spradling, Esther Dancy, Hazel Turner, and John Brown; and step-son, Dick Noonkester. She is survived by her children: Shirley Wittgow (Walt), Ruby Brixey (Ron), and Don (Marge) Phillips; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A private family Graveside Service will be held in the Wenatchee City Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., following social distancing guidelines.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to Garden Terrace, 500 N. Emerson, Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or the charity of your choice.
You are invited to Hetty’s Tribute Page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can view photos and write a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.