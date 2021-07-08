Holly J. Hope
June 18, 1953 - July 4, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Holly Jane Hope, age 68, passed away July 4, 2021, at 5:30 a.m., in her home after a short battle with cancer. Holly was born in Chelan, WA, to W. Jean Olinger and Alvin Emerson Terwilliger on June 18, 1953. She graduated from Chelan High School. She then, worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Grillo and then, Dr. Otteson. She married Kent Hope on May 11, 1974, in the Cardston Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Holly was deeply involved in her church and was a counselor at many young women's camps, becoming a second mother to many. She was also a foster mother to 42 children, many of them newborn with special needs, over the years. She loved music and great food. She most wanted her kids to know that she loved them.
Holly is survived by her husband, Kent Hope; four children: Jona, Shay, Cami, and Joel, their significant others; two sisters; and 15 grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service in the Leavenworth chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Rd., Leavenworth, WA, on Saturday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m.