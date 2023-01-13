Homer Dean DeWees
August 9, 1937 – November 27, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Homer DeWees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Homer Dean DeWees
August 9, 1937 – November 27, 2022
Peshastin, WA
It is with profound sadness, to report the passing of our brother, Homer Dean DeWees, a 38 year resident of Peshastin, WA. Dean was 85 years old. He passed away on the evening of Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mountain View Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Leavenworth, WA.
Dean was born on August 9, 1937, in Creston, IA, the seventh of nine siblings to Chester and Myrtle DeWees. The family moved in 1938, to Hoquiam, WA, where Dean spent his youth.
Dean became fascinated with music, particularly the trumpet, at an early age. When he lost his lower left arm in a freak accident at age five, his father, a fiddle and trumpet player, set him on his life's path by quickly introducing him to the trumpet, which Dean immediately embraced. By high school, he had already become an accomplished musician, regaling audiences with his trumpet at school assemblies, concerts, and, with his pianist brother, Raymond; at charitable fund-raising events. Early achievements include winning first prize at the Washington State Fair, being a contestant on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour, and being a guest trumpet player on the Lawrence Welk TV show.
Most of Dean's adult life was lived near Blewett Pass, in the Leavenworth, WA, area, where in later years, he enjoyed living a reclusive life with his dog companion. He was legendary for not only his musical prowess, but for a little book he wrote, The Old Blewett Homestead and Stories, which included newsworthy accounts of a Sasquatch (Big Foot), in the vicinity.
He loved sharing his music, giving away his recordings, and recounting stories to those who happened to stop by who loved to listen. His legendary status included the admiration for him, for prevailing over adversity. He was beloved and will be greatly missed.
Dean is survived by his sister, Rosemary Cooley of Bend, OR; and his brother, Roger of Peshastin, WA. He was predeceased by his parents and six siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.