Homer L. Harris
July 26, 1930 - November 30, 2020
Tucson, AZ
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Homer Lee Harris passed away on November 30, 2020, at his home in Tucson, AZ, after a brief illness. He was a proud 70 year member of Ironworkers Local #14, of Spokane WA.
Mr Harris is survived by his wife of 70 years, Billie G. Harris; three children: Ivin L. Harris and wife, Dena of Kennewick, WA,, Sherri E. Harris of Tucson, AZ, and Calvin D. Harris and wife, Linda, of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren: Chad Harris and Jeremy Harris, both of Kennewick, WA, and Sayde LoTurco of Portland OR; brother, Aven R.Harris of Carlton, WA; and sister, Norma G. Carroll of Quartzite, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Alta Harris; two brothers; and fout sisters.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Omak, WA.