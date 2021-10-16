Howard Burnett
Okanogan, WA
Lifelong Okanogan, WA, resident Howard Burnett passed away on September 17, 2021, at Mid Valley Hospital. He was born October 31, 1927, to Earl and Emma Burnett of Okanogan. He spent his first seven years living in a house on Second Avenue, before moving to the family cattle ranch in Pleasant Valley, in 1933. He attended Pine Grove School, then Okanogan schools, graduating from Okanogan High School, in 1945.
Following graduation, Howard joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving four years at the tail end of WWII. He was stationed in California, Hawaii, and Guam. He was trained in tanks and amphibian tractors, working in the jungle most of the time. After discharge from the U.S. Marines, he attended California Polytechnic State College at San Luis Obispo. His education was interrupted, when he was recalled to active duty with the U.S. Marines for 13 months, during the Korean conflict. Upon his second discharge from the Marines, Howard attended Washington State University.
Howard married Gladys Simonson in 1953. They moved back to Okanogan and had three children: Debra, Gary, and Gail Kathryn. Howard worked for several years at Columbia Concrete, then for the Unemployment Office. He was appointed Acting Postmaster by President Kennedy, then permanent Postmaster by President Johnson. He held that position for 25 years. In addition to postal duties, Howard was also in charge of the Fallout Shelter in the Post Office Basement. Since the shelter could only hold 180 people, Howard was grateful that it was never used. He didn’t want to be in the position of turning people away.
Howard and Gladys divorced in 1971. In 1974, Howard married Hazel Allen Stevens and welcomed her children: Sherrill, Nancy, and Kelly into the family. Howard was thrilled to instantly become a grandfather, too!
Howard retired from the Post Office in 1987. He became a full time cattle rancher and remained actively involved in the community. He was a long time member of the Okanogan Grange, Kiwanis, Elks, active in the Historical Society, and in the Senior Citizens. He was recognized for his fund raising efforts which resulted in the installation of an underground sprinkler system at the Okanogan City Cemetery.
After selling the ranch to grandson, Christopher Freel and wife, Kimberly, Howard and Hazel lived in an apartment in Okanogan. A few years after Hazel’s passing, Howard moved to Apple Springs Senior Living, where he lived until his death.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Neil; wife, Hazel; children: Gary and Gail Kathryn Burnett; and grandsons: David Burnett, Scott and Matthew Phillips. He is survived by his brother, Daniel (Rilla) of Brier, WA; sister, Janice Mitzner of Spokane, WA; daughter, Debra (Greg) Wilson of Liberty Lake, WA; daughter-in-law, Nancy Burnett of Woodinville, WA; children: Sherrill (Galen) of LaConner, WA, Nancy Phillips (Steve) of Malott, WA, Kelly (Joy) of Mukilteo, WA; grandchildren: Tyler (Michelle) Wilson, Samantha (Daniel) Victor, Cassandra Wilson, Ali (Rob) Seibly, Daniel Burnett, Dr. Brian (Amy) Artman, Aaron (Leslie) Artman, Heidi (Mike) Ortiz, Christopher (Kimberly) Freel, Tawnia (Troels) Knox-Folmann, Scott (Robie) Knox, Lisa Phillips, Bryce (Julie) Stevens, Inga Darrow, and Carly (Brian) Twiggs; as well as great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; all of whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be in the spring. Donations to the food bank at https://occac.com/ are requested, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements assisted by Precht-Harrison_Nearents Funeral Services, Okanogan, WA.