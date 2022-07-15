On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Howard Gordon Cook Jr., loving husband, father, and friend, passed away at age 76. Howard was born in Seattle, WA, on December 24, 1945, to Howard and Edith (Barstow) Cook. Soon after high school graduation, he served four years in the United States Air Force as a weapons mechanic, earning the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He went on to receive his BA in education from the University of Washington and later, earned his administrative credentials through Washington State University. Spending most of his career as an educator in the Cascade School District, he taught various high school classes, coached several sports, and became the Cashmere High School assistant principal before becoming Osborn Elementary principal, and eventually the superintendent.
Howard enjoyed many hobbies including: music, running, baseball, reading, and golf. However, it was the people in his life that he valued the most. He cared deeply, not only for his family, but also for students, staff, and friends. If anyone needed help, he was there immediately with wisdom, a positive attitude, and a quick wit to make you laugh.
Howard was preceded in death by his father, Howard; mother, Edith; and sisters: Peggy Clark and Margie Tracy. He is survived by his wife, of 50 years, Peggy Cook; two daughters: Mandi Muscutt (Terry Muscutt), and Gina Kelly (Michael Kelly); and five grandchildren: Kascia Muscutt, Lauren Muscutt, Taylor Kelly, Mason Kelly, and Makena Kelly.
As a lover of Jesus, he has gone to Heaven to be home with the Father and other loved ones that passed before him.
A Service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Cascade High School, 10190 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, WA, at 11:00 a.m.
