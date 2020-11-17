Howard Huston Asmussen
Pateros, WA
Howard Huston Asmussen, 86 years old, peacefully passed away on November 13, 2020, at his home in Pateros, WA, with family and friends by his side. Howard was born June 14, 1934, at the family ranch in Mansfield, WA, to Roy and Ida (Gallaher) Asmussen. He was the youngest of four children. He was a 12-year senior of Mansfield High School, graduating in 1952. Active in sports, he graduated with a full ride scholarship to Texas A&M to play football. As life often does, plans changed with the loss of his father and brother in a plane crash, the same year, and he took over the family ranch to build it to a successful multi-generational ranch.
On November 15, 1953, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Lee Schneider, in Omak, WA. They started their life at the family ranch in Mansfield, WA. They welcomed three children to their lives: Jeanette, Lana, and Arnold.
Over the years, Howard had many business ventures, from driving a truck, to make ends meet, to many successful ranches throughout the Pacific Northwest. One of his business ventures included building a convenience store and restaurant with Marilyn and Arnold. Later, a hotel would be built, that was the dream of his late son, Arnold. In all his business enterprises, Howard was known as a man of his word.
Howard appreciated a hard day’s work from himself and those around him. He was the first one up in the morning and the last to go to bed. You could find him first thing in the morning in his office conducting business. He would ride or work cattle all day and then, in the evenings, he would attend meetings necessary to champion the cattle industry.
Howard was a respected and discerning cattleman, and he produced some of the finest quality black angus cattle in the west. He prided himself in his annual bull sale, where people would come from all over to be entertained and purchase high quality breeding stock.
As much as Howard appreciated cattle, he had a love for horses that stemmed from a young age. As a child, he would play with his ponies teaching them tricks and spending hours riding them up and down the hill behind the house. Howard and Marilyn both had a love for racehorses and they ran horses all over the northwest. Their horses were forces to be reckoned with, from the county fair tracks in Ferry, Okanogan, and Douglas counties, to larger tracks like Playfair, Yakima Meadows, The Interior British Columbia Circuit, and Longacres.
Never one to let moss grow under his feet, Howard traveled all over the world. In the beginning, it was to keep the business growing. In his later years, he traveled for fun and leisure always in his own Howard style.
Howard is survived by daughter, Jeanette (Skip) Palmer of Pateros, WA; daughter-in-Law, Judy Asmussen-Brown of Bridgeport, WA; grandsons: Ryan Palmer of Bellingham, WA, Levi (Christy) Asmussen at the family ranch in Mansfield, WA. J.J. (Terry) Palmer of Pateros, WA; granddaughters: Dione (Brad) Asmussen of Brewster, WA, Rashel Asmussen of Bellingham, WA, Debby (Mike) Moore of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Taya, and Stetson Asmussen of Mansfield, WA, Levi Zabreznik of Brewster, WA, and Edward Palmer of Bellingham, WA; and lifelong friends, too numerous to count, all over the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ida Asmussen; brothers: David and Arnold; sister, Genevieve Diksen; daughter, Lana Lee Arthurs; son, Arnold Howard Asmussen; grandson, Matthew Roy Asmussen; beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn Asmussen; close friend, Sharon Kelm; and many good friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, with Pastor Ric Bayless officiating. The services will be Livestreamed on the churches' Facebook page and YouTube Channel for those that can’t attend in person. Burial in Mansfield Cemetery to follow service. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, WA. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.