Howard Lee Rieve
East Wenatchee, WA
Howard Lee Rieve, 81, of East Wenatchee, passed away on Thursday January 23. 2020. He was born on September 3, 1938, in Waterville, WA, to Herman and Cora Rieve. Howard attended school in Wenatchee, WA, and while taking night classes met Sandra Grewell, whom he later married. They were together for nearly 50 years when she passed in 2010.
Howard was a member of the National Guard in the 50’s and 60’s and, with Sandra, was an avid Square dancer since 1976, also serving as president of the Cascade Twirlers.
In recent years, Howard enjoyed travels with his family, visiting the “Ark Encounter”, Hershey factory, maple syrup farm, Amish country and many others.
Howard was preceded in death by two brothers: Milton and Beverly Rieve; and his sister, Sherry Skelton. He is survived by children: Doug Rieve, Ellen Waud, and Kathy Troglia; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth Street, Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.