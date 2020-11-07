Howard Martin Rose
Lake Havasu City, AZ
(formerly of Okanogan, WA)
Howard Martin Rose, formerly of Okanogan, WA, died on October 29, 2020, in Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was 85 years old. Howard was born on May 26, 1935, in Muskegon, MI, to parents, Ruby and Joe Rose. Howard was the third of four sons. As a young child, the family moved to Los Angeles, CA, where his father opened and operated Rose’s Hardware store in Highland Park, until he retired. In 1957, Howard joined the fire department for the city of Los Angeles. In 1975, Howard married Suzanne Vander Weide, and later, moved to Brewster, WA, to become a fruit grower. He continued his agricultural career, working for the Pariseau and Gebbers families as a crew boss for many years. After his retirement, Howard and Suzanne split their time between Washington state and Lake Havasu.
Howard, AKA “Howie” to his friends and co-workers, was an avid golfer. He played very well and frequently shot his age. He enjoyed being part of the noon group at Lake Havasu Golf Club. He also loved to follow horse racing, betting on Keno, playing Bingo, and fishing. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Havasu.
Howard Rose is survived by his brother, Phil Rose of Brewster, WA; son, Steven Rose of Mesa, AZ; daughter, Susan Rose Redman of Conroe, TX; son, Jay Vander Weide of Post Falls, ID; and his grandchildren: Kevin Rose, Melissa Dailey, Garrett Redman, Brett Redman, Jason Vander Weide, Justin Vander Weide, Vanessa Greenwalt; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, golf buddies, and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Rose; parents, Ruby and Joe Rose; brothers: Robert Rose, and William Rose; and grandchildren: Michael Rose, and Kristen Rose.
Howard will be greatly missed by many, but will live forever in our hearts.
A private service for Howard Rose will be held at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary, Lake Havasu City, AZ.