Howard Pillsbury
East Wenatchee, WA
Howard Pillsbury, 96, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on February 23, 2021. He was born in Central Butte, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Elmer and Florence (Bunker) Pillsbury, the youngest of seven children. When he was 16, the family moved to Entiat, WA, where he graduated, in 1944. In September of 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to become an Amphibian Tractor Driver in Company A 718 Amphibian Tractor Battalion. He served in the Asiatic Pacific, Okinawa and Iwa Jima, Japan, and Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in December of 1946. After WWII, he came home and attended Eastern Washington University. He went to work for Washington State Department of Transportation, retiring in 1987, as the Safety Officer. He taught first aid and was involved in early avalanche control at Stevens Pass, where they handset charges. Dad was very involved in the National Ski Patrol at Squilchuck Ski Hill, then Mission Ridge, when it opened, in 1966. Dad married his lovely wife of nearly 40 years, Marjorie L. Roske on August 23, 1952, in Wenatchee, WA. Dad was involved in the Wenatchee Drum & Bugle Corps, the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, and the Wenatchee Appalarians. Dad was a very proud WWII veteran and got to take an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C., with his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and wife, Marge. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Steve) Mattix; grandsons: Andy (Lynda) Mattix and Ryan Mattix; great-granddaughters: Charli, Randi, and Mattisyn; great-grandson, Jace Mattix; and special friend, Elaine Janes.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.