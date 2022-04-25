Howard William Picard, Sr.
October 18, 1925 – April 22, 2022
Brewster, WA
On Thursday, the 22nd of April, at home on the Bridgeport Bar, between Brewster and Bridgeport, WA, Howard passed from this life to wherein his life already was, hidden with God in Christ. His death was as peaceful as one could hope for it to come, with his sons round about him in convivial conversation and reminiscence, Scriptures read and prayer, and even a chapter read from Farmer Boy, a classroom scene.
He was born in Omak, WA, on October 18, 1925, a Sunday, to parents, Stanley Edgar (LaCourse) Picard and Agnes Genevieve (Potvin) Picard. Already born into the family were sister, Delores, and brother, Richard, Howard being followed by brother, Donald, and sister, BeverIy “Bebidy”. All his family predeceased him.
In 1929, the family moved to Tahollah, WA, from necessity, returning to Omak, WA, in 1932. He entered first grade in Tahollah in 1931, him being the first in his class to be able to count to one hundred! Also while there, aged four or five, he was misled by another boy to ship out across the little harbor in a dinghy only to be swept to sea by the Quinault River. Out there for hours, they were finally rescued by his father, the only one brave enough to attempt the rescue.
Upon returning to Omak/Okanogan area, he was entered into the second grade at the Virginia Grainger School for a few months and thence to East Omak Elementary, and the Stevens School. He graduated from Omak High School in 1943, at age 17. That summer in August, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Force, training at Farragut, ID. He then went to gunnery and radio school in Florida, checking out as a rear gunner in an SBD Dauntless Dive-Bomber. Eventually, he shipped out for Hawaii and the Pacific Theater, where he was an aircrew member in a Martin Mariner, flying combat missions on anti-submarine patrol at the end of the Philippines invasion and, after the war, flying mail service from Shanghai to Hong Kong, China.
After being Honorably discharged from the Navy druing the fall of 1946, he enrolled, in January of 1947, in classes at Eastern Washington College of Education. There, he matriculated with friends from Omak and Brewster, including Rodger Webster, Bill Palmer, and Howard Gamble. He completed student teaching during the winter, 1949 through 1950, at the Virginia Grainger School.
Howard batched with various buddies and his brother, Donald, in Omak, WA, while working at Biles Coleman tailing a saw and playing baseball with Omak's town team, winning the County Championship in 1952. With encouragement from Webster and Palmer, he went down to Brewster to teach and coach in the fall of 1952. There, while, working as a laborer on Chief Joseph Dam in the summer of 1953, he played third base with Brewster's town team and they won the Okanogan County Championship. Danny Gebbers of Brewster, later remarked that baseball abilities were professional quality!
That same summer of 1953, his wife to be was widowed with three children: Jack (1983), Ron, and Darrell Hauswirth. In 1954, he met Cora Evelyn “Toots” (Lull) Hauswirth, requesting her as room mother to his sixth grade class, which was the class Jack was entering. Ronnie, as a first grader, played match-maker. They were married at the house on the Bridgeport Bar on August 28, 1955, with Pastor Ray Glessner officiating. He has lived there since that day. Their son, Howie was born in October of 1958.
In 1958, he began teaching seventh grade and then in 1968, began as the first school counselor at Brewster School, retiring in 1985. While counselor, he also taught one period of either eigth grade English or an elementary P.E. class. He also coached high school Baseball as Head Coach and Assistant Coach in football and basketball. He also refereed football and basketball throughout the 1960s.
Every day, Evelyn sent him to his work well fed and in a clean white shirt and tie! He and the entire family played golf at Lake Woods Golf Course where, in 1973 and 1977, he and Toots managed the course from tees to greens, fairway to clubhouse, and truly advanced its posture as a family golf course. He had at least four holes-in-one and one or two club Championships to boast. Mainly, he and Evelyn raised a family at home, in church, and on the golf course and baseball diamond with great effort and faithfulness. Quoted in QCH on June 27, 1985, “Being married to the person I was married to was a fortunate thing. She has really taken care of all the needs.” He faithfully provided all for that to happen; his bedrock faith in Christ foundational to all.
