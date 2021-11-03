Ian Robert Gaukroger
Sammamish, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ian Robert Gaukroger, 28, the beloved son of Robin Gaukroger of Chelan, WA, and Laura Gaukroger-Holland of Wenatchee, WA, died on October 23, 2021, at his home in Sammamish, WA. Ian was a true son of Washington, who loved being outdoors and fishing at Lake Chelan. Born and raised in Wenatchee, he spent countless hours at the lake, fishing off the dock at the family’s cabin, and up at Lucerne. After moving to the Seattle, WA, area to attend the University of Washington, he fished the rivers, lakes, and sea, as often as he could. Ian, with his dad and brothers, made several trips to Canada and Alaska for the big ones. On his first trip, Ian caught a 103-pound halibut; it was about as big as he was at the time. As an adult, he expertly fly-fished the rivers in Idaho and Washington. Ian took immense pleasure from out-fishing his brothers his entire life!
After graduating from the University of Washington Foster School of Business with an accounting degree and many academic and student leadership awards, in 2017, Ian started a career in tax accounting. For the last three years, Ian worked at the outdoor company, Filson, and he was promoted to Senior Accountant. Ian was intensely ambitious, working full-time, and studying for the CPA exams in his spare hours.
The product of a modern family, Ian had two older brothers, three older sisters, one younger sister, one younger brother, and his dogs: Emma and Keeley, who were his companions. While balancing his army of siblings, Ian called his grandmother every week. Annual trips to Sun Lakes in Coulee City, WA, with his mom and siblings, was a highlight of his summers growing up. He made many friends who became extended family. Ian was generous of heart, quick with an encouraging word, and an exceedingly patient playmate for his nieces and nephews, for whom he loved bringing the fun, and will always be “Uncle Ian.” Ian could give it out just as much as he got it, often teasing, and working to get a smile, while freely giving his own. The words “kind,” “sensitive,” “humble,” and “thoughtful” do not sufficiently convey Ian’s commitment and love for his family, who are heartbroken by the loss. Ian shared a special bond with his dad and loved his mom and siblings unconditionally.
In addition to his family, many friends, and colleagues, Ian leaves behind his fiancé, Jordan Schwartz, and her parents, Richard and Jennifer Schwartz of Seattle, with whom he traveled often and shared many adventures. Ian and Jordan loved each other deeply. Their time together was unfairly cut short.
Ian is survived by his father, Robin Gaukroger of Chelan, WA; mother, Laura Gaukroger-Holland of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Ryan Gaukroger and his children: James and Sydney of Sammamish, WA; brother, Gavin Gaukroger and wife, Elizabeth, and their children: Edward and Robert of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Lacey Stepper Haymon and husband, Ken, and their children: Keon and Karma of Shoreline, WA; sister, Jaime Stepper Poole and husband, Chad, and their children: Riley and Isaac of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Korey Stepper Martin and husband, Sean, and their children: Forrest and Emmie of Dupont, WA; sister, Paneal Holland of Ellensburg, WA; brother, Eyu Holland of Wenatchee, WA; grandmother, Dixie Vickery, of Wenatchee, WA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Ian Gaukroger loved big and was loved big in return. He will be greatly missed. Private Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, and Ian will be laid to rest at the Wenatchee City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Ian’s name be made to the United Way of King County’s Free Tax Prep Program, where Ian volunteered for many years at https://www.uwkc.org/keeping-families-stable/free-tax-preparation/.
Ian, you are the wind beneath our wings.