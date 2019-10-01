Ida Louise Wheeler
April 7, 1925 – September 24, 2019
Cashmere, WA
Ida Louise Wheeler passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born on April 7, 1925, in Cashmere, WA, to Mabel Auvil Abbott and Basil E Abbott, the third of five children. Ida lived her entire 94 years in the Cashmere/Dryden area, graduating from Dryden High School.
Ida’s family lived through the Great Depression, lost all their worldly possessions in a house fire, then endured the hardships of World War II as well. Her family’s strength and faith were a testimony to their legacy. During World War II, Ida worked on the switchboard for Pacific Bell Telephone.
Following the war, Ida married Roland E. Wheeler, Sr., a marriage that lasted almost 60 years, before she lost her husband to illness in 2006. Roland and Ida were active together for those 60 years as members of Grace Lutheran Church in Cashmere and American Legion and Auxiliary. Specifically, Ida held offices of Vice President and President of the NCW Women of the Church organization, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and directed a Junior Choir. In addition to the local Legion Auxiliary participation, she also was active in the Chelan County Salon #246 Eight & Forty.
Ida and Roland raised four children in Cashmere. Ida is survived by those children: Kathy Paine of Cashmere, WA, Roland “Sandy” (Dianna) Wheeler, Jr. of Ellensburg, WA, Marilee (Jerry) White of Kennewick, WA, and John Wheeler of Anchor Point, AK.
Ida was employed for many years, beginning as a bank teller for Cashmere Valley Bank, a title clerk, and as a bookkeeper for lumber, automotive, and fruit operations. She also volunteered her clerical services in the church office on many occasions. Following her retirement, she did volunteer work for the Chelan County Historical Society and the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society.
For many years after Roland and Ida both retired, they traveled extensively in their RV with best friends and longtime Cashmere neighbors, John and Louise Fegley, who eventually became their neighbors in Arizona for the winter months as well. Those were very special years.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Richard, Edwin and Walter Abbott; and sister, Florence Watters. She is survived by her children; grandchildren: Brian Paine, Brent (Fanci) Paine, Charlee (Marc) Menzel, Shad (Sydne) Wheeler, Aimee Wheeler, Kelsee (Andrew) Drain, Trayce Wheeler, Derek (Hailey) White, and Kevin (Janell) White; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cashmere Grace Lutheran Church, 401 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, WA, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a light lunch following the service. Please stay and visit with the family. Memorial contributions/donations are welcome to Grace Lutheran Church, Elberta at Vine St., Cashmere, WA, 98815, Cashmere American Legion Post 64, P.O. Box 832, Cashmere, WA, 98815, or Vets Serving Vets, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. You are invited to view Ida’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.