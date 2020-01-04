Ida Mae Moro
Wenatchee, WA
Ida Mae Parkins Moro, loving wife and mother, was born on February 11, 1935, in Leavenworth, WA, to Lucille Harn and Joseph E. Parkins. She passed away in her sleep on December 25, Christmas Day, 2019. Ida was the middle of three daughters. She had too many relatives to count, including numerous first cousins. She met her high school sweetheart, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Moro, at Wenatchee High School, where both graduated in 1953. She was editor of the Apple Leaf school newspaper, was in choir, and participated in numerous other clubs and activities.
She and Jerry married on October 9, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterville, WA. They moved around for a few years before settling back in Wenatchee, where they had nine children in the first ten years of marriage. Mom was raised a devout Catholic and Jerry joined her in the faith. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, helping at St. Joseph School, attended by all of their children, including: the penny carnival and bingo. She taught and mentored young Catholics in the CCD (Catholic education) classes and through ‘Search‘. She helped put out the church bulletin for years. Jerry was a B.S.A. scoutmaster and Mom was always involved.
She was very energetic in her younger years. Besides running after her nine children, she also helped Jerry maintain their rental properties and edited the ‘Rental Times’ pamphlets for a local landlord group. Mom was a creative and intelligent person who had many interests including: doing ceramics, walking on the beach and collecting shells, fishing, creating dried flower arrangements, and painting houses. She mastered the ‘sponge’ technique. She loved to garden and always took interest in whatever hobbies either Jerry or her children pursued. The Seahawks and Mariners will miss this loyal fan!
She could play piano by ear and to her last few days enjoyed singing. She was a voracious reader and could easily read a book every day. She also took a break by playing Bingo, going to the casino, or just chatting with others. She enjoyed learning about others and was always rooting for the underdog.
She and Jerry traveled in Europe in the 1970’s and then, all over the United States in their motorhome after the kids were raised. Mom was Jerry’s biggest fan on the trapshooting circuit. She loved her nine children, her dozens of grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. She and Jerry fostered nine children and treated them all as members of the family.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald ‘Jerry’ Moro, her husband of 66 years; sister, Phyllis ‘Molly’ (Parkins) DeChenne, who is married to Gary; all nine of her children: Teresa (David) Johnson of Sedro-Wooley, WA, Gerald J. (Lori) Moro of Touchet, WA, Michael G. (Joan) Moro of Moses Lake, WA, Catherine (Jim) Ruhoff of Wenatchee, WA, Eric (Brenda) Moro of Spokane, WA, Thomas ‘Tony’ (Tina) Moro of Chelan, WA, Perry Moro of Moses Lake, WA, Lucy (Doug) Batson of Wenatchee, WA, and Mary (Lori Lewis) Moro of Malaga, WA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and dog, Lucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lucille Parkins; and sister, Anne ‘Nancy’ Ogle.
Holy Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel at St. Joseph’s Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Wenatchee with inurnment to follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.