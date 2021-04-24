Ida Marie Franklin
November 14, 1917 - April 16, 2021
Cashmere, WA
At 103 years young, the morning of Friday, April 16, 2021, Ida Marie Franklin passed very peacefully. Marie Franklin was born and raised in Malott, WA, to Herman and Ida Marie Kuhn. She graduated from Okanogan High School and moved to Wenatchee, WA, to attend business college. She met her husband, Paul Franklin, and married, in 1942.
In 1967, Marie and her husband purchased a building at 301 S. Wenatchee Ave. and started remodeling the main floor to become a credit union for the Alcoa workers, called Wenalum Federal Credit Union. She was the manager of the credit union for many years. In 1973, Marie started expanding the building to have a lower and top level for future services, which was called the Franklin House. In 1976, the top floor became a new restaurant called Top of the Franklin House. She held lunch meetings, weddings, and receptions there. Depending on the weekend you could enjoy some ballroom dancing with a live band. The lower level held live Country and Rock-N-Roll music on the weekends. She also made it a safe place for the teenagers to hang out on the weekends. During the day, there were luncheons and banquets held for the Shriners, Lions Clubs, and Heritage groups, to name a few.
Marie loved to bake and manage her three gardens, or build anything she could. Her specialty was banana cream pie, prime rib dinners, and apple turnovers.
Marie is survived by her two daughters: Janice Brown of Rock Island, WA, and Ida Thompson of Cashmere, WA; five grandkids: Brad Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Blossom Schur, Loren Brown, and Chad Rifenbery; and seven wonderful great-grandkids.
She always would say, “I can’t wait for what comes next...”
Per her request no services will be held.