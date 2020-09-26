Ila Christene Brownson

Ila Christene "Chris" Brownson
Boise, ID
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ila Christene "Chris" Brownson passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020, in Boise, ID. Chris was born in Spokane, WA, on December 11, 1947. She graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1966, and lived in Chelan and Wenatchee, WA, nearly all her life. Chris was full of life and laughter. She knew no strangers and never missed an opportunity to spend time with friends. Chris was very proud of her two sons. A visit from them always lit up her face, especially if her granddaughters were in tow. As an avid dog lover, Chris could often be found out walking her newest canine companion. Chris struggled with Alzheimer’s during her last years of life, but her disease did not prevent her from finding joy in others.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Fern and Myron Belshaw; and brother, Michael Belshaw. She is survived by her sons: Derek and Jeffrey (Annie) Brownson; granddaughters: Emilia and Claire; sister, LaVerne Mathers; and countless relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to either the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/.