Ila Rae (Chandler) Richmond Kriewald from Wenatchee, WA, born March 20, 1932, returned home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2022. Ila was born in Willow, AR, in Dallas County. She was born to Noah Carr Chandler and Minnie Belle (Caddy) Chandler. Ila attended first through eighth grade in Princeton and Carthage, AR. Ila moved to Washington on June 15, 1947, with her family.
Ila married Lyle Ralph Richmond in 1950, and had four children. The couple divorced in 1961, and on May 28 1970, she married Elgin L. Kriewald and together, they combined their families.
Ila was the last surviving of her siblings. Her siblings were: Curtis, Noah Key, Glyn Dewayne, John Edward, Bessie (Clinton), Lois (Brown), Glenna Pearl (Garner), Opal Inez (Samuel), Gladys Love Chandler, who died at age five, and a two baby brothers who died at birth and were not given names.
Ila's surviving family are her children: Samuel Lyle, (Ludmila) Richmond, Randall Ralph, (Dixie) Richmond, and Julie Diane (Richmond) (Mike) Glenn; step-sons: Gary (Katie) Kriewald, Randy (Enid) Kriewald, Rick (Karen) Kriewald; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Ila accepted Christ as her Savior in 1960, and recommitted her faith and baptized in 1961, under Pastor Wes Huntington of the First Baptist Church.
Memorial Services will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on April 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Reception, to follow, will be held at Heritage Haven club house, 1809 Heritage Dr., East Wenatchee, WA, directly after the service.
