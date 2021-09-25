Ileen Taylor Johnston, age 89, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2021, with her brother, Roger Gugel by her side. She was born August 19, 1932, in Long Lake, SD, on the farm to Henry and Magdalena Gugel. During high school, she was the Harvest Queen.
She met her first husband, John Taylor through many chicken dinners. The dinners were payments for a flute that her parents purchased for her at Taylor Music, while she was in high school. That flute proved to be quite valuable as it sparked the beginning of what would be a wonderful 50 years of marriage.
John and Ileen moved to Wenatchee, WA, from Aberdeen, SD, to purchase Barnhart Music in 1960. Ileen went into sales with Avon and then became a Real Estate Agent for 40+ years. She paved the way for women in Real Estate. Ileen was the first woman Realtor to hit a million dollars in sales. She played the organ in a trio band with her husband, John, at many dances in and around the Wenatchee Valley.
Her second husband, Reed Johnston, walked into her life and her ten years with Reed were some of her most adventurous, as they enjoyed summers in Wenatchee and wintering in Hawaii and Arizona.
She was a very unique and elegant woman in a league of her own. You always knew where you stood with Ileen, she didn’t sugar coat a thing. Recently, known as “The Liveliest Dead Woman in Town” when the IRS declared her dead in December of 2015. She fought hard to get her status back as living. Now she is resting in peace on her terms, in the valley she loved.
She is survived by her children: Roger Taylor (April), and J. Brian Taylor; step-daughters: Diane Johnston Boehle (William) and Carol Johnston; grandchildren: Pamela Kone, Philip Martin (Pauline), Jonathan Taylor, and Kelli Taylor Hung (Joey); step-grandchildren: Justin Boehle (Robin), David Boehle (Julia), John Martin (Cassy), and Anna Doughty (Kris); great-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. Ileen was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Ann Martin; husband of 50 years, John B. Taylor; husband Reed Johnston of ten years; and brother, Henry Gugel.
Per her request, there will be no Memorial Services. She has requested a cremation and that she be placed with her beloved, John. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
