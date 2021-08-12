Imagine "Jean" Barlow was welcomed into heaven on August 5, 2021. Jean was born on March 29, 1939, in Raymondville, TX, to Robert and Lily Carr. Jean traveled the world, while calling Texas, California, Hawaii, and Washington home. She married Joseph Sheehey and had four sons. Jean served in the United States Army, and after being widowed as a young woman, raised her children on her own, and never remarried. Her passion and determination made her the cornerstone of her family. She shared her years of valuable advice and love of laughter to her kids and grandkids. After surviving a devastating aortic aneurism in 2012, Jean always said that God had another plan for her. Jean's life has left a lasting impact on her family.
She is survived by her sons: Michael and Thomas Sheehey; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A luau Memorial Service will be held in her honor at 3:00 p.m. on September 4, 2021, at 4479 Rock Island Rd., Rock Island, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Imagine Barlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.